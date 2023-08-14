CCTV image shows sighting of missing Martin Sales as family and police express 'growing concern'

Martin Sales, 40, was reported missing shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, August 2 and was last seen in the Liversedge area.

Kirklees CID has again appealed for Martin to get in touch, or for anyone who can help them find him to make contact, following a positive sighting of him in Clifton on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers spoke with two people who saw Martin near the Armytage Arms pub at about 1pm and believe he may have been camping on land nearby.

Officers spoke with two people who saw Martin near the Armytage Arms pub at about 1pm and believe he may have been camping on land nearby.

Martin, who is a keen walker, is believed to have been using the name ‘Gavin’ locally if anyone has spoken with him.

He is known to enjoy walking and likes to go to the Yorkshire Dales, Lake District and Hadrian’s Wall.

He is described as being of slim build and 6ft tall. He may also be carrying a rucksack.

Officers do not believe Martin has access to a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Leo Pearson of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing our enquiries to find Martin and are focusing search activity in the Clifton area.

“We do believe Martin may be wild camping on land there and would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

“He is believed to be carrying a large rucksack and has been telling people he has spoken with that his name is Gavin.

“I’d also directly appeal to Martin to get in touch with us. Martin, your family is really concerned for you as we are, and everyone just wants to make sure you are OK.