KD4937 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Saturday, December 17.

Caught on camera in North Kirklees: Do you know them?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5

1. Caught on camera: Do you know them?

KD4939 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Sunday, December 18.

2. Caught on camera: Do you know them?

KD4938 is in connection with a theft from a person on Wednesday, December 14.

3. Caught on camera: Do you know them?

KD4934 is in connection with a non-specific theft on Wednesday, November 30.

4. Caught on camera: Do you know them?

KD4933 is in connection with a theft from a shop on Wednesday, December 14.

