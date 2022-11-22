Caught on camera in North Kirklees - do you know them?
These CCTV images have been released by Kirklees police of people across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5
Page 1 of 4