KD4876 is in connection with a burglary on October 7.

Caught on camera in North Kirklees - do you know them?

These CCTV images have been released by Kirklees police of people across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5

1. Caught on camera

KD4875 is in connection with a burglary on September, 18.

2. Caught on camera

KD4873 is in connection with a assault on November 11.

3. Caught on camera

KD4871 is in connection with a public-order crime on September 26.

4. Caught on camera

KD4870 is in connection with a theft of a vehicle on November 6.

