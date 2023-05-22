News you can trust since 1858
Caught on camera in North Kirklees.

Caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: Do you recognise them?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information visit, https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/camera-alerts?field_area_target_id_1=5

KD5379 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17.

1. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5379 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

KD5378 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17.

2. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5378 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

KD5377 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17.

3. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5377 is in connection with a make off without payment offence on May 17. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

KD5375 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 15.

4. Caught on camera in North Kirklees

KD5375 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 15. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

