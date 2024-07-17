Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield: Bonded cat sisters who had a rough start in life in need of new home

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two young cats who had a rough start in life are desperate for a home of their own with an owner that understands they are independent ladies.

Ivy and Willow were discovered as kittens living in a garden before being taken into the care of Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

Read More
The Jetty: Here are some of the filming locations used in the BBC drama includin...

They were initially timid but their volunteer foster carer worked hard to make them feel comfortable and bring them out of their shells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ivy and WillowIvy and Willow
Ivy and Willow

Volunteers were delighted when they were adopted but after two months they found themselves homeless again when the owner found they were no longer able to provide the kittens with the care they needed.

Still only 11 months old, they are now seeking a home where they can come and go as they please, while still getting plenty of attention.

Stella Steele, Branch Development Manager, said: “Ivy and Willow are beautiful sisters who have a strong bond so need to stay together. While they can be shy at first, they soon warm up and love a stroke.

“They both enjoy being outside, and Willow in particular spends a lot of time outdoors, so a home with easy access to the outdoors is a must.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"An experienced cat owner will understand that they may take time to adapt to their new surroundings, having had such an unsettled start.”

For more details about adopting Ivy and Willow visit www.cats.org.uk/halifax or call 0345 6472182.

Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield helps an estimated 157,000 cats and kittens a year through its national network which includes around 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.

Related topics:WakefieldVolunteersHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice