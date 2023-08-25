News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury among places with highest house prices due to school proximity, study reveals

Online Money Advisor has completed a study of house prices across the country, showing that three West Yorkshire towns have seen their house prices significantly increase due to schools in the local area.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, homes cost on average 5.67 per cent more when close to a school - the second largest increase of all regions nationwide.

Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury ranked in the top 10 for the highest house price increase, with Castleford second, Dewsbury fourth and Batley eighth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The study was conducted across England, Wales and Scotland to see where in the country property prices fluctuated the most as a result of proximity to a school.

A new study has shown that houses close to schools have become more expensive, with schools in Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury some of the most expensive throughout YorkshireA new study has shown that houses close to schools have become more expensive, with schools in Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury some of the most expensive throughout Yorkshire
A new study has shown that houses close to schools have become more expensive, with schools in Castleford, Batley and Dewsbury some of the most expensive throughout Yorkshire
Most Popular
Read More
Don't cry for me Wakefield: Theatre Royal announces next youth musical as Evita ...

Mel Ingle, founder of Ingle Education, a London-based business offering assistance to parents to map out their educational choices, said that families are prepared to pay a “substantial amount” to be close enough to gain admission to their preferred school.

She said: "The more desirable a school is perceived to be based on league tables, local attitudes or ‘feeder’ status to a good follow-on school, the more parents are prepared to pay to guarantee their admissions chances.

"Sometimes, this can simply be ensuring they buy within a predetermined ‘catchment area’ or ‘priority zone’ which operate across much of the country.

"However, in London, where formal catchment areas are rare, parents seek to strategise in their home purchases based on previous admissions data and hope for the best.”

To read more of the study, visit https://www.onlinemoneyadvisor.co.uk/content/cost-of-homes-near-schools/#home

Related topics:LondonWest YorkshireCastlefordBatleyDewsburyHumberScotland