Cash boost for foundation to develop Batley community garden project

MP Kim Leadbeater presented the cheque on March 10.

The Batley-based foundation will use the money to support the up-keep of Manor Community Gardens in the town, which it has managed since 2014.

The foundation transformed the grot spot - an empty land of 4,334 square metres which was a target for fly-tippers, waste dumpers and drug addicts - into a thriving community garden.

This work has been commended by Ms Leadbeater, who recognised the foundation as her charity of the month in February.

Ms Leadbeater explains how it was a "pleasure" to visit the Hamm-Damm Foundation in Batley last month.

She also visited the site to see the community gardens and present the foundation with a cheque to help support the growth of the garden.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Hamm-Damm Foundation in Staincliffe, Batley.

“They were my charity of the month for February and it was great to be able to present them with a cheque which will go towards the development of their community garden.

“Thank you for the warm welcome and delicious food.”

The plot in 2014 before the dedicated work commenced.

With an organic fruit-trees garden, organic vegetables/herbs growing facilities, DIY-workshop, woodworking facilities and Bee-Street, participants are offered practical projects with social activities for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

The cheque presented by Ms Leadbeater will help the Hamm-Damm Foundation to continue to develop the garden for the community.

Feroze Syed, chair of the Hamm-Damm Foundation, said: “Our MP Kim Leadbeater visited our community Gardens and presented us a cheque of £325 which will help us to support core costs (fertiliser, etc) .

“Kim is a strong supporter of our organisation, as was her late sister Jo Cox, MP for Batley and Spen.

“With the dedicated work from the volunteers, an amazing site is emerging and we all hope the harvests, as well as the get-togethers over the years, will be rewarding.”

After the initial clearance of the ground, the Manor Gardens site has been transformed through hard work and creative thinking from all those involved.

The unique plan was designed by the joint effort and cooperation of the Manor Gardens Group, the Plant-it Grow-it team, which is a Kirklees Council project, and Groundwork Leeds, who created a model on how to develop the community growing garden.