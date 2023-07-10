Cash boost for Dewsbury Collegians as society receives donation towards new equipment required for upcoming productions
Dewsbury Collegians, founded more than 90 years ago, is fundraising for a new back screen projector which will be used in its upcoming productions.
To help with the group’s fundraising efforts, representatives from St John’s Masonic Lodge visited members at a recent rehearsal to present a cheque for £250 towards the cost of the new kit.
Dewsbury Collegians is a registered charity which aims to raise awareness and appreciation of musical theatre.
A spokesperson said: “The Collegians are grateful for the support they have received and continue to receive from their faithful audiences, because without them there would be no Collegians.
"We like to think we are a society that makes new members welcome no matter where their interests lie.”
Originally named Dewsbury Technical College Operatic Society, the group’s first performance at Dewsbury Town Hall in 1932 was a production of The Mikado.