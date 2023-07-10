Cash boost for Dewsbury Collegians as society receives donation towards new equipment required for upcoming productions

Dewsbury Collegians, founded more than 90 years ago, is fundraising for a new back screen projector which will be used in its upcoming productions.

To help with the group’s fundraising efforts, representatives from St John’s Masonic Lodge visited members at a recent rehearsal to present a cheque for £250 towards the cost of the new kit.

Dewsbury Collegians is a registered charity which aims to raise awareness and appreciation of musical theatre.

Pictured from the left are Sarah Tolson, president of Dewsbury Collegians; Marion and Malcolm Kenyon; Stephen Rawlinson, Worshipful Master of St John's Lodge; and John Hudson, charity steward of St John's Lodge

A spokesperson said: “The Collegians are grateful for the support they have received and continue to receive from their faithful audiences, because without them there would be no Collegians.

"We like to think we are a society that makes new members welcome no matter where their interests lie.”