Sarah Fox, who reached her century on Monday, January 9, still lives in the town she was raised in with her four sisters and one brother - only her youngest sister, Maureen, has survived to see her reach the “amazing” milestone.

Affectionately known as ‘Sally,’ the former cleaner, factory and mill worker - and even tank driver - met her husband-to-be Sydney, on VE Day in 1945, with the pair marrying two years later, and had one daughter, Christine, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Praising her grandma, granddaughter Jane Tierney said:

Batley's Sarah Fox reached her century on Monday, January 9 and celebrated with a party and a card from King Charles III

“As far as grandmas go, she is pretty great. She is the heart of the family, the matriarch. She is always there for us. As children we used to stay over regularly and go on holidays with her.

“She is just fab and really kind, caring and considerate. She can also be a force to be reckoned with as well and can be quite stubborn!

“My granddad passed away in 2004. She used to care for him. She has been alone a long time now but she is still really independent. She still gets around town and everyone in the family looks up to her. She is just amazing.”

Sarah’s independence shone through at her party, which was attended by 60 friends and family, by insisting she wanted to stand for the group photo. She was also vocal about the card she received from King Charles III.

Sarah, standing front middle, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party which was attended by 60 friends and family.

Jane explained: “She had a brilliant time. Everybody wanted to speak to her and she was exhausted by the end of it. But she absolutely loved it.

“I said to get a group photo on stage and people were bringing a chair for her to sit in and she said, “I’m not having that, I’m standing!”

“She was also a little bit gutted that she didn’t get a card from the Queen. She did get something from King Charles but it’s not quite the same if you ask my Grandma! She lived throughout her reign so for her the ultimate would have been getting a card from the Queen.

“She was sad when she passed away.”

Sarah Fox with her husband, Sydney, on their wedding day in June, 1947.

Asked what her secret was in living to 100, Sarah revealed: “It’s making the best of what you’ve got.”

Sarah Fox was brought up in Batley and used to work as a cleaner and in the mills - but she also used to drive a tank.