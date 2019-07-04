Carers wanted to join Shared Lives scheme

Kirklees Council is currently looking to recruit more carers in order to help the more vulnerable people in the area.

Kirklees Shared Lives is a scheme run by the council and has been running for 32 years.

The scheme recruits carers ready to share their home and matches them with adults with additional needs. The council is hoping at attract more helpers.

Shared Lives carers support adults with additional needs including:

○ On set dementia

○ Learning disabilities

○ Physical disabilities

○ Older people

○ Mental health issues

○ After hospital care

All carers receive support and training from social workers to ensure delivery of high-quality, person-centred care. They also receive a payment for each individual they care for.

Deputy mayor, Councillor Nigel Fitzpatrick, said: “Shared Lives currently supports 69 people across Kirklees, but with a population of over 400,000 there are so many other individuals that would benefit from this type of care.

“If you have a spare room to offer and would like to play a key part in making a positive difference to someone’s life, then we really do want to hear from you.”

Go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/sharedlives or call 01484 221000 for more details.