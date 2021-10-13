Care home staff in Dewsbury and Batley to get five per cent pay rise

All Ideal Carehomes' frontline care staff will benefit from a five per cent salary increase

The residential and dementia care provider, which operates Ashworth Grange in Dewsbury and Lydgate Lodge in Batley, is giving its team members a pay rise in recognition of their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is on top of the two per cent increase already applied in April this year and takes all salaries above the current real living wage. All frontline care staff will benefit from the rise, which will mean more than £1,000 extra per year for a care assistant before tax.

Managing director Stacey Linn said: “I am so proud of the whole Ideal Carehomes team.

"They put themselves on the frontline throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and were full of courage and commitment at a time when we all knew very little about the virus.

"Our pay rates were already higher than average but this five per cent extra is a thank you for everything our dedicated and highly skilled teams have done and continue to do.”

The substantial pay rise comes shortly after Ideal Carehomes organised an internal awards ceremony to celebrate team members who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

It also reflects the ongoing focus on supporting employees who have worked through recent challenging times. Staff have been given access to on-site counselling services, a well-being pathway has been put in place for physical and mental health and each team member received a hero medal as a keepsake of the role they played on the frontline of the pandemic.

Stacey said: “We are a people business and our people are at the core of everything we do.

"It is our job to ensure that they are rewarded for their dedication and commitment via employee recognition and pay but also by supporting them through the tough times.

"As we all welcome a return to our ‘new normal’, our team continues to provide outstanding care for our residents and we will continue to care for our team.”