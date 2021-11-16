Care home in Mirfield is named one of top 20 in Yorkshire and Humber

Staff at Hopton Cottage care home, Mirfield

The award - from the UK’s leading reviews guide carehome.co.uk - is based on reviews of care homes written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

It places Hopton Cottage in the top 20 of the 1,459 homes in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 200,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

"Our reviews show the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Reviews of Hopton Cottage Care Home show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Yorkshire and the Humber.

"It is such a big achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

Joseph Martin, director of Hopton Cottage Care Home, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded a Top 20 Care Home in Yorkshire Award for the fourth year running.

"This award matters everything to us because it’s generated by our Hopton families’ reviews of our service, often over many years.

"For our whole team to be recognised publicly again for their continued outstanding service is just brilliant for everyone’s morale and confidence.

"We never stand still at Hopton. We’re always looking at how we can improve every area of our service.