Captain Reiss aiming to emulate Dewsbury Rams legend Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson by winning league title

“The 50 year anniversary of Dewsbury’s first, and only, top-tier league championship win is very important,” the 24-year-old said.

"It just shows that we, as a club here at Dewsbury, do not forget about past players and it’s great they are trying to get everyone back together who played that day to celebrate it.

"It is about making sure the history of the club doesn’t get forgotten about.

Dewsbury Rams captain Reiss Butterworth

“And what a team it was. The pull that Dewsbury had back in their heyday was incredible and the local talent was great.

"To get all those big name players playing in the red, black and amber just shows how big it was and how much it meant to everyone involved, from the town of Dewsbury to everyone within the club.

“It’s a bit similar now at the club in that there are quite a few lads who are from Dewsbury.

"Obviously the main one is Paul Sykes. Sykesy was born and bred in Dewsbury and he is one of our biggest leaders and one of our best players.

"Jackson Walker was also born here. I’m not too far away; I was born and raised in Sharlston.

"You’ve got players who live five or ten minutes up the road in Mirfield and other local places.

“There is a young crop of lads coming through from the town, from the Kirklees area and from within West Yorkshire. And we all have one goal - to get straight back into the Championship.

“We want to go down in the history books as one of the best teams to have played in League 1 and, hopefully, in 50 years’ time, something similar can happen to the group we have got at the minute.

"We are a close-knit group and a great bunch of lads. It would just show that no matter what you do at the club you will always be remembered in some sort of way or form.

“It would be so special if we could win the league in this special year. It’s been a while since something major has been won here.

"It would be great for the people of Dewsbury, the former players and fans, if we could do something special this year.

“We will be at the ground on Friday evening training so we will try and see the legends in person at the special dinner.