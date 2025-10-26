The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, and a compassionate Huddersfield-based volunteer group, is set to host a collection of essential items and supplies to be delivered to Ukraine.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, and a compassionate Huddersfield-based volunteer group, is set to host a collection of essential items and supplies to be delivered to Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim recently met with members from the Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid team, a group which has been supporting hospitals, schools, nurseries, an orphanage, two women’s safe houses and families in Ukraine.

The voluntary team’s next convoy will be going over in November, and the MP is organising a collection point at her office for residents to donate essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “The work that Huddersfield to Ukraine has been putting in is so inspiring and is invaluable to support the people of Ukraine as the war continues.

“I don’t think any of us imagined that over three years on this awful situation would still be waging on. All donations will be gratefully received, and don’t hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions.”

Below is a list of some of the items they need, so if you can help, please get in touch with Kim at [email protected] to receive details on the dates and times for dropping off.

Items needed: Baby milk, particularly in cartons; Calpol; nappies, all sizes; dummies, have to be new in the packet; baby bottles, do not have to be new as they will be sterilised; multi-vitamin tablets; used candles (any candle receptacle even with a little bit of wax in, which are taken to Ukraine and melted down into new candles for use in cellars and for soldiers on the front line); knitting (‘stump socks’ for amputees); any warm clothing; blankets; and any children’s items.

Also, nearer to Christmas, the volunteers will be making Christmas bags for children, which contain drawing books, pens, pencils and crayons, underwear and socks, as well as small gifts and sweets.