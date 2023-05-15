Following discussions, it was decided in December last year that three leisure facilities in Kirklees – Batley Baths, Deighton Sports Arena and Colne Valley’s swimming pool – would be ‘temporarily closed.’

However, last week Kirklees Council confirmed that Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street will be permanently closing due to elevated running costs faced by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).

Following this announcement a spokesperson from the Save Batley Baths campaign group said: “As a campaign of local users who rely on this service, we are heartbroken.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street.

“The consultation delivered by KAL was poor. We believe this was deliberate to ensure the community's voice was silenced, which led to misinformed and limited feedback.

“KAL's mis-management and lack of leadership has failed Batley Baths and its users.

“Our campaign has not given up. We are now asking Kirklees Council to bring this asset back into house. This will allow the council to fund and manage the building and service.

“Our community is high in deprivation and thanks to the cuts to service we've seen implemented for over a decade from Tory cutbacks, we simply can not afford to lose any more facilities.”

In a final bid to save the facility the campaign group has organised a peaceful protest, which will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 11.30am outside Batley Town Hall on Market Place.

A range of speakers, trade unions and political leaders will be attending.

