Calls to halt Cleckheaton housing development turned down by council boss

Calls for a Cleckheaton housing development to be halted have been rejected.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have been concerned there could be asbestos dust in their homes following the start of construction of 180 homes on a plot of land off Westgate.

During the planning process, it was known that asbestos was among the materials present on the site, and a remediation strategy was drawn up, setting out how risks associated with any contaminants found – including asbestos - would be addressed and mitigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Strata Homes – which is carrying out the construction – and social housing provider, Thirteen Group – which has taken on the site – maintain that work is being carried out safely and in line with regulations.

An aerial view of the Cleckheaton site

Kirklees Council committed to four weeks’ worth of testing on the perimeter of the site which showed no evidence of asbestos or any other airborne pollutants, executive director for place, David Shepherd, told a recent cabinet meeting.

As a result, he said this testing was being stepped down.

But residents claim the council’s testing has not been adequate or accurate due to the methods used.

At the cabinet meeting, councillors Jo Lawson (Community Independents, Crosland Moor and Netherton) and Ali Arshad (Community Independents, Heckmondwike) also made their concerns known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Arshad said he did not want the council to “under investigate” and said: “I would like for this to be halted, if not for the testing alone, to also look at the preventative measures that we have in place to reduce the dust and keep it to a lower level.

"That is the bare basics of what we should be doing. These are preventative measures for the dust to be flying out into the surrounding streets and then going forward I think the local community needs to be spoken to by representatives of Kirklees and the cabinet.”

Mr Shepherd said, based on all the available evidence, neither the Health and Safety Executive or UK Health Security Agency had decided to get involved.

He added: “As a result of that, I have no reason to instruct the development works to stop on that site. It would be abnormal for the council to do that when there is no evidence to do so.”