The meeting will be held at Batley Library, Market Place, on Wednesday, March 27, at 2pm.

Set up by the chairs of the Friends of Mirfield and Batley libraries, the meeting aims to gather all the community groups’ leaders together to discuss Kirklees Council’s proposals to move eight of the district’s libraries - including Mirfield’s - to a community-managed model.

A model which is being strongly opposed by the library’s volunteer group, who are awaiting a meeting with the council.

Cynthia Collinson, chair of Friends of Mirfield Library said: “We are calling on all 24 of Kirklees’ libraries. We just want to share our experience with a view to helping each other going forward.

The Friends of Mirfield Library group, led by chair Cynthia Collinson (centre). Also pictured are Coun Adam Gregg (third from left) and Coun Martyn Bolt (third from right).

“We don’t have the skills, experience or time to manage the library. But it’s not just about Mirfield, it’s about all the other libraries.

“We just need to see exactly what their proposal is. If their proposal is a consultation around the feasibility of Mirfield becoming community-managed, then we are quite happy to talk to the council about the feasibility because it’s not feasible and we have got loads of reasons why.

“But if it’s a conversation about Mirfield Library is going to be community-managed, then we don’t want to talk to them about that because it’s impossible.”

If the proposals are agreed, Mirfield’s library, on Huddersfield Road, would be handed over to volunteers to run in plans which, the council say, could save nearly £2 million over a two-year period but put 47 jobs at risk.

While libraries at Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Ravensthorpe would become some of Kirklees’ 10 ‘Integrated Hubs’, Mirfield’s, which is open six days a week and for a total of 35 and a half hours, is set to lose council staff, as well as building contribution from Kirklees.

The other seven libraries across the district that are affected by the plans are Shepley, Denby Dale, Skelmanthorpe, Marsden, Kirkheaton, Honley and Meltham.

Six further settings, at Birkby, Lindley, Deighton, Slaithwaite, Golcar and Dalton, would become ‘Community Supported Libraries’ where some facilities could be reduced, although staff would remain.