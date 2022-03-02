Cafe bar plan at Cleckheaton Town Hall as part of £2.2m project

The refurbished bar at Dewsbury Town Hall

With cash originally approved in 2020, the plans will bring forward delivery of considerable upgrades to the customer experience and commercial appeal of the town halls across Kirklees, as well as providing essential building condition work.

The refurbishment and investment programme will provide a boost for Cleckheaton and Batley Town Halls to support the council’s wider small towns agenda and contribute to the delivery of the major regeneration plans for a new Huddersfield Cultural Heart and the Dewsbury Blueprint, as well as the Year of Music 2023.

Some work at Dewsbury and Batley Town Halls has already been completed to take advantage of the buildings’ closures during lockdown. Combined, these two town halls have received around £400,000 of investment in the last 12 months.

The refurbished concert hall at Dewsbury Town Hall

Dewsbury Town Hall has benefitted from significant investment and refurbishment to its kitchen, function rooms, circulation spaces and main concert hall. Further allocation of the budget will see the concert hall seating upgraded.

Additional investment at Batley Town Hall will improve stage facilities for a wide range of community-based activities.

Upgrades to the catering facilities will also provide additional food and drink options for the town centre and enable the venue to attract a wider range of events for the local community.

Proposed investment for Cleckheaton Town Hall will help bolster the flourishing night-time economy and improve the venue widely used by the community during the day.

The refurbished reception room at Dewsbury Town Hall

Projects will include upgrading décor, equipment and facilities in function rooms; a full refurbishment of the main hall and reconfiguration of the reception area to accommodate a café bar; and recommissioning of lifts to improve accessibility.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Investing in our town halls not only protects them as valuable heritage assets but allows them to stand proud in the heart of our communities as vibrant and inclusive venues for everyone in Kirklees, with high calibre shows and events for us all to enjoy.

“These investments will not only generate income, but will provide valuable spaces for community groups who contribute so positively to our towns and villages across Kirklees.

“They provide a place to meet, learn and practise, as well as being flagship civic buildings. This is a place-based investment that we are proud to be making.”

Inefficient equipment and electrical systems will also be replaced where required with modern, energy efficient materials and equipment.