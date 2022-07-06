Cabinet approves affordable housing plans in Batley, Dewsbury and Hartshead

The proposals focus on five sites across the district which will be sold to the Kirklees Council’s strategic partner Thirteen Group for development, in line with the council’s Local Plan.

The development of these sites by Thirteen Group will focus on maximising the number of affordable homes provided, and making sure all housing is energy efficient - contributing to local housing growth and to the council’s green agenda.

The five sites across the district include Highmoor Lane in Hartshead, Mayman Lane in Batley, Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury and two sites in Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

Approval was previously given at cabinet in August 2018 for these sites to be included in a programme of housing development.

Each site will now be taken forward for planning individually.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “I’m really excited about this scheme, and to be working with Thirteen Group to provide much-needed housing for residents on five sites located across the district.

“As a strategic partner of Homes England, Thirteen Group brings with them both funding and expertise, and I look forward to seeing these energy efficient homes starting onsite.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council.

“I hope that this first scheme with the Thirteen Group is only the start of a strategic partnership that will continue to bring much-needed energy efficient homes to Kirklees, helping us address the housing shortage we currently face and reducing our carbon footprint – as well as reducing energy costs for those living in these new homes.”

Across the sites the proposal is to include a mix of shared ownership, intermediate rent and affordable rent homes alongside a small number of market sale houses.

The initial proposals for the sites suggest that around 85 per cent of properties built will be affordable homes.

To make sure these homes are also energy efficient – in line with the council’s aims to make Kirklees carbon neutral by 2038 – Thirteen Group is looking to include a variety of modern methods of construction, as well as low carbon heating and heat recovery systems, solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) charging points and low energy light circuits.

The local economy is also a large factor in these plans, with a commitment to providing employment and apprenticeship opportunities, utilising local supply chains wherever possible.

A “Kirklees Community Fund” will also be created for the five sites, with a minimum of £10,000 per site to be focused on benefitting nearby communities.

Thirteen Group’s proposals will result in it making less profit from these sites than a volume housebuilder might make, as the proposed 85 per cent affordable housing is well above the Local Plan’s policy of 20 per cent.

To enable the scheme to be delivered, it is likely that the council will be required to sell these five sites to Thirteen Group at “less than best consideration”.