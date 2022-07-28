Businesses raise more than £6,000 for the homeless during charity event at Cleckheaton and District Golf Club

Eighteen teams took part in The Howarth Foundation Charity Golf Day to raise vital funds for the charity’s Business Building Futures programme, which matches individuals in Kirklees and Leeds who have been homeless with businesses from across the region that are able to offer employment and training opportunities.

The charity – which to date has helped secure employment for more than 30 individuals who have experienced sofa surfing or have been homeless – is the brainchild of Andy Howarth, businessman and founder of Cleckheaton-based HR, employment law and health and safety consultancy, Howarths.

Mr Howarth said: “We are absolutely delighted that so many generous businesses from across the region chose to support the charity golf day and help raise vital funds to continue the work of The Howarth Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants at The Howarth Foundation golf day. Photo: Mark Flynn

“We are a self-funding charity, and events like our golf day make up a large proportion of our fundraising efforts, so having the backing of so many local businesses is truly outstanding.

"We are so grateful for every company that sponsored or took part in the event.”

Rachael Stalley, fundraising and event manager at The Howarth Foundation, said: “The day was a huge success and so well-received by all the businesses that took part.

"We’ve had some fantastic feedback and have set the date for the 2023 Charity Golf Day, which will take place on Monday, June 19 at Cleckheaton Golf Club."

Businesses wishing to sponsor the 2023 event or enter a team can email [email protected] or call 01274 864999.