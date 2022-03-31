Building work on 55 new homes in Hanging Heaton set to start in April

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has sold the 4.35 acre (1.76 hectare) greenfield site between Dewsbury and Batley to Vistry Partnerships, following a competitive tender process.

The site, situated to the north east of High Street, is bounded by trees to the east and open fields to the north.

Planning consent was granted in November for 55 homes, of which 11 will be affordable properties.

An artist's impression of new homes on land off High Street in Hanging Heaton

Steven Soper, associate of Carter Jonas (Leeds), said: “We are very pleased to have facilitated the sale of what will be a very popular residential development.

"With access to the village high street, open countryside and excellent transport links, it has huge potential as a new community.”

Andrew Poyner, managing director of Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have secured the Hanging Heaton site for our latest mixed tenure community, with homes for sale under Vistry’s trusted Linden Homes brand and affordable homes available from our partner Leeds Federated.”