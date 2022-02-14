Building work begins on new council housing development in Batley

Coun Cathy Scott cuts the turf for new council housing at Howley Walk, Batley, accompanied by Batley East ward members Coun Habiban Zaman, Coun Mahmood Akhtar and Coun Fazila Loonat

Work to build seven new homes got underway at Howley Walk, on a former disused garage site.

Kirklees Council's cabinet member for housing and democracy, Coun Cathy Scott, joined Batley East ward members Coun Mahmood Akhtar, Coun Fazila Loonat, and Coun Habiban Zaman as contractors started work.

Tolent and Kirklees Council are working together to build the new two-bedroom homes, which will consist of a terrace of three houses and a terrace of four houses.

The scheme is due to be completed by the end of 2022.

The new properties coincide with another council housing development in North Kirklees at the nearby Corfe Close, where a further seven homes are currently being constructed. The two-bedroom homes are due to be finished by July this year.

Coun Scott said: “I’m delighted to see another council housing project coming to fruition in North Kirklees to help meet the growing demand for social housing in this area.

“We are committed to delivering on the council’s ‘Big Build’ project to ensure we can continue to offer high quality homes to our tenants and help improve lives.

“I look forward to seeing the finished development, as well as the new homes on Corfe Close, later in the year.”

Coun Zaman added: “Our ambition in Batley East is that everyone deserves a safe, secure and decent home with a good quality of life.

“We are excited to transform this currently unused plot of land into sustainable, accessible homes that put local people first and I am really pleased to launch this scheme as it will help create a really good community feel to the area as well as meet the demand for accessible homes for all.”

Coun Loonat said: “At a time when the need for affordable housing is nationally so great, having the opportunity to offer the people of Kirklees sustainable decent homes is fantastic.