Joseph Petcher and his daughter Daisy, known on stage as Big D and Lil D, were approached by the award-winning ITV show last year ahead of the new series which began airing last weekend.

However, despite being rejected by bosses to audition in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, the duo still have a smile on their faces after delighting German retailer chain Lidl with a “quirky” video.

Joseph explained: “I was just looking at Lidl one day and thought, “That’s an anagram of Lil D, it’s striking colours and it would make a good t-shirt.” So we got a t-shirt printed up saying Lil D but got it done in the Lidl logo and sent them a video of us performing Black Magic by Little Mix.

Joseph Petcher and his daughter Daisy, known on stage as Big D and Lil D.

“I thought it’s a bit quirky and see what they reckon. I didn’t think anything of it. But they got back to us and said they really loved what we sent them and sent us some vouchers as a reward, which we didn’t expect at all.

“It was only a fiver but it was the unexpectedness of it.”

And although Joseph admitted the duo’s rejection for the award-winning show was a “kick in the teeth,” they are both continuing to work hard to impress local crowds, as well as their thousands of followers on TikTok.

He said: “It was a proper kick in the teeth. Everything was promising, we were meeting the deadlines, they kept asking us for things and then they threw a script at us. I said our main appeal was that we’re spontaneous and about improvisation.

Daisy with her Lil D t-shirt.

“We got everything submitted for the deadline and the guy who was sorting it all out for us said, “Look, I did the best edit I could, I showed it to the producers, I really tried to sell you but at the end of the day they said even though you’re super cute and that, I couldn’t get you on the short list, try again next year.”

“But we are still rocking and rolling. We seem to be doing a lot better on TikTok now. We are up to 10,200. The work has gone into that. A lot of hard work. People think it is easy but you have got to put a lot in as well.

“We are honing our comedy skills a bit more as well. We are getting great responses.”