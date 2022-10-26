Today (Wednesday) the legendary cyclist's death was announced by his grandson, Jake Womersley.

Jake wrote on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness the family of Brian Robinson have to announce his passing yesterday.”

Born in Mirfield in 1930, Mr Robinson developed his passion for cycling after joining the Huddersfield Road Club at just 14 years old.

Mirfield-born Brian Robinson has died aged 91.

However, Mr Robinson’s father, Henry Robinson, would not let him start racing until he was 18. When Mr Robinson did take up racing, he had to work his passion around working for the family building business, HF Robinson and Sons.

Mr Robinson would often train before and after work, and frequently race on roads in Sutton Park, Birmingham.

He then competed for Britain at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki before taking up professional races.

Mr Robinson went on to win stages of the Tour de France in 1958 and 1959 and was also the first British rider to finish the famous race in 1955.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third from the left, Brian Robinson cycling in the 1958 Tour de France

The cycling pioneer was also the first British racer to stand on the podium at the renowned Milan-San Remo - finishing third in 1957 - before winning the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré stage race in 1961.

Mr Robinson’s success as a professional cyclist in Europe has paved the way for other UK cyclists such as Tom Simpson and Barry Hoban.

His dedication to pioneering UK cyclists to race also helped bring the Tour de France Grand Depart over to Yorkshire in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad