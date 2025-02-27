Brian Lawton, well known in rugby league circles in Dewsbury and Halifax, has sadly passed away aged 88.

A former Dewsbury and Halifax man well known in rugby league circles has sadly passed away aged 88.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Lawton, who was born in Dewsbury Moor, later lived in Roberttown and Greetland.

He was born on Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, to Frank and Dorothy (Dolly) Lawton on August 7, 1936. He grew up playing on the fields with his friends over the river close by taking anything they could find from the nearby tip to make go-karts and boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a boy he enjoyed helping his neighbour Mr Booth on his market stalls in Dewsbury and Barnsley selling crockery.

Brian Lawton, well known in rugby league circles in Dewsbury and Halifax, has sadly passed away aged 88.

He spent his youth attending Providence Independent Methodist Church in Westtown, Dewsbury, taking part in annual concerts.

He attended Boothroyd Infants and Junior School followed by Victoria Secondary Modern School.

It was there where he found a passion for playing rugby league, playing first for his school and then, from 15 to 17, for Shaw Cross Boys Club as it was then known.

He also played for the school’s water polo team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of his term with Shaw Cross he joined Halifax Rugby League Club. Unfortunately, this association lasted 18 months as he struggled to get into the first team.

He then joined the amateur rugby league team Hanging Heaton for whom he played for a number of years. One of his greatest memories was playing against Dewsbury Celtic.

A lot of their players knew him as they too grew up on the same estate and so there was always a rivalry.

Brian got an apprenticeship with E and A Ashworth Ltd manufacturing and installing industrial weighing scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this his career moved to ICI Huddersfield with a short break early on as he tried his hand at insurance with the Prudential.

He spent 30 years with ICI until his retirement in 1992. At the age of 40 he took up golf joining Hanging Heaton Golf Club in 1978 and became the club captain in 1997.

He also had a passion for DIY with some notable achievements being the building of a brick garage at his house in Roberttown, the manufacturing of a crane and then fitting it to the back of a Land Rover to be used at a friend's garage to recover broken down vehicles and the design and creation of his landscaped garden at his house in Greetland, Halifax.

He was married twice. First to Muriel for 24 years until her passing due to cancer and then to Ann with whom he was married for 25 years until her passing due to Alzheimer's.

He had a son Roger and two step-daughters Gail and Lindsey and seven grandchildren.