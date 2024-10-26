Clair Byrne, second from right, has helped to raise nearly £400 for a breast cancer charity by organising a coffee morning in Ravensthorpe.

A Ravensthorpe home care manager has helped to raise nearly £400 for a breast cancer charity by organising a coffee morning.

Clair Byrne, the registered manager at Abhi Rose Home Care on Huddersfield road, hosted the generous event at Ravensthorpe Community Centre last Friday (October 18).

The activities, including a raffle, tombola, stalls and games, helped to raise £376 for Breast Cancer Now.

Clair, who has faced her own battle with the disease, told the Reporter Series:

“We had an absolutely amazing time welcoming clients, carers, friends and the general public to the Wear it Pink coffee morning to raise funds for Breast Cancer now.

“We raised a staggering £376. It was so lovely. We had donations from Mimi’s Desserts who donated buns, and a lot of the carers and the clients donated.

“Lovely volunteers from Transformers North came in, as well as members from Rotary Mirfield and Ravensthorpe in Bloom.

“It was just phenomenal.”

Detailing how the donations could help Breast Cancer Now, Clair revealed:

“£50 could help someone travel to a breast cancer support event who wouldn’t otherwise be able to join.

“£150 could help five people affected by breast cancer get vital answers by calling their free helpline.

“And £225 could pay for one day of research.”