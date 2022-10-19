October is breast cancer awareness month, an annual worldwide health campaign to increase awareness of the disease, and staff at the Liversedge nursing home, based on Bradford Road, are hosting a charity day on Friday, October 21 to raise some funds towards breast cancer research.

The day includes a coffee morning between 10am and 11am, the sale of cakes and buns, a raffle and a game of guessing how many sweets are in the jar, in addition to a chance of someone winning a cash prize, which has been hidden inside a balloon.

A magician will then be treating residents to a performance in the afternoon.

Kate Rankin, who works at Ings House, says her and her fellow staff members are looking forward to swapping blue for pink for the day.

She said: “It was something that popped up on Facebook about Wearing It Pink and supporting breast cancer, so I asked my manager if we could all wear pink for the day, but it has now turned into a massive event, which includes a coffee morning and a magician.

“We have bought white t-shirts and pink paint so the residents can decorate their own shirts which they will be wearing on the day.

“We have got four members of staff who have all had breast cancer and have all come through the other end.

Kate Rankin, who works at Ings House, says the charity is close to the hearts of her fellow staff members.

“It’s also an opportunity for us not to wear our blue uniforms and for us to wear something brighter for a change!