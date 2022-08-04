Brave police, paramedics and a have-a-go-hero honoured after Dewsbury river rescue

The group were honoured at the West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District Awards.

PC Nicola Makin, PC Daniel Rush, a have-a-go-hero and paramedics took part in the rescue of a woman in the fast-flowing River Calder in Dewsbury in 2019.

PC Rush and one of the paramedics disregarded their own safety to enter the water and go to the victim’s assistance.

PC Nicola Makin

The woman was rescued with the assistance of a resident on a nearby boat who approached them, threw the officer and paramedic a rope, and used it to assist them in getting her out of the water.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and police said she "could well have died" without emergency service intervention.

Other officers who also went the extra mile to save lives, chase down dangerous armed offenders and safeguard those most at risk were also honoured at the ceremony.

Chief Superintendent James Griffiths of Kirklees Police, said: “The district awards provide us with an opportunity to recognise those who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe, and I’ve been very pleased to see some exceptional work from our officers and staff.

PC Daniel Rush (centre)

“The primary purpose of policing is to preserve life and these awards have demonstrated numerous examples of officers displaying real bravery and putting themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the public.

“Indeed, that selflessness has also been reflected by colleagues from other blue light services and residents who have put the welfare of others before themselves.

“We have also seen examples of staff whose diligence and persistence in investigating serious offending has resulted in organised crime groups being broken up and put behind bars, and who have gone out of their way to provide compassion and support to victims.