Liam Finn’s men led at two separate stages of the game - 6-4 from the ninth minute until the 38th, and then 16-10 after two quickfire tries at the start of the second half from Lewis Carr and Brad Graham.

However, a flurry of tries from the hosts, five in the final 20 minutes, took the game away from the League 1 leaders, as the Championship side won 36-16 and join Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers and York City Knights, along with the Super League big guns, in the last-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Broncos will have been wary of the Rams’ impressive form in the league - which has seen them win their first six games - as well as in the Cup, especially their fabulous 32-12 win over Widnes Vikings at the FLAIR Stadium in the previous round.

Dewsbury Rams’ heroic 2023 Challenge Cup journey was ended by London Broncos despite a courageous display in the capital. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

And although London took a very early lead through Iliess Macani, the Rams produced an instant response through Carr for his fifth try of the season.

With the Rams holding a slender lead, the Broncos tried to hit back but were thwarted by a magnificent Dewsbury defensive wall. But then it was the home side’s turn to go in defensive mode as the visitors applied pressure via four back-to-back sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they couldn’t turn possession into points and the Broncos hit them with a sucker-punch just before the half-time hooter when Bill Leyland scooted over from dummy half.

Undeterred by the untimely setback, Finn’s men came out firing at the start of the second half with Carr collecting a brilliant pass from Reiss Butterworth to go over for his brace.

Dewsbury Rams’ heroic 2023 Challenge Cup journey was ended by London Broncos despite a courageous display in the capital. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

It got better moments later when Graham sprung highest to catch a Calum Turner kick and ground the ball to make it 16-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But London were level within eight minutes when Lewis Bienek went over. And within a further seven minutes, it was 26-16 after scores from Wellington Albert and a second for Macani.