Boy, 13, in critical condition after being hit by a car in Heckmondwike
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Heckmondwike.
The accident happened yesterday (Thursday) at 1.25pm involving a blue Mini Cooper saloon and a boy on a pedal cycle at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane.
Emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
He remains in hospital today where his condition is said to be critical.
The driver of the Mini has been spoken to.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist is asked to contact Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0767 of 23 February.