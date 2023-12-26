News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Live

Boxing Day: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day friendly between Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:25 GMT
FLAIR Stadium ahead of the Boxing Day clash between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.FLAIR Stadium ahead of the Boxing Day clash between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.
FLAIR Stadium ahead of the Boxing Day clash between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

We’ll bring you the major updates from the FLAIR Stadium as the Rams, on the back of their League 1 triumph last season, host the Bulldogs in the highly anticipated festive clash. There will be a match report after the final hooter sounds, as well as reaction from both camps.

Boxing Day: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Show new updates
14:02 GMT

Full time

The bragging rights are shared. Stay with us for a report and all the post-match reaction.

14:01 GMT

Full time

Dewsbury 12-12 Batley

13:45 GMT

78

Joe Burton now has to be alert at the other end to knock the ball dead with the Rams pushing to win.

12-12

13:41 GMT

Conversion

Gibbons makes no mistake.

12-12

13:41 GMT

Try

Another debutant scores for Batley, with Cooper going over.

12-10

13:40 GMT

74

Try - Dewsbury 12-10 Batley (Luke Cooper)

13:39 GMT

72

Less than 10 minutes to go here. Dewsbury lead 12-6. Are wet for a grandstand finish?

13:31 GMT

Try

A try on his debut for Joseph Burton, running in behind and touching down behind the sticks. Batley are back in the game.

12-4

13:30 GMT

64

Try Dewsbury 12-4 Batley (Joseph Burton)

13:17 GMT

50

Batley try to respond immediately but Morton can't keep hold of the ball metres from the line.

12-0

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Batley BulldogsDewsbury RamsLeague 1