Welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day friendly between Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

Boxing Day: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We’ll bring you the major updates from the FLAIR Stadium as the Rams, on the back of their League 1 triumph last season, host the Bulldogs in the highly anticipated festive clash. There will be a match report after the final hooter sounds, as well as reaction from both camps.
Boxing Day: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
Full time
The bragging rights are shared. Stay with us for a report and all the post-match reaction.
Full time
Dewsbury 12-12 Batley
Joe Burton now has to be alert at the other end to knock the ball dead with the Rams pushing to win.
12-12
Conversion
Gibbons makes no mistake.
12-12
Try
Another debutant scores for Batley, with Cooper going over.
12-10
Try - Dewsbury 12-10 Batley (Luke Cooper)
Less than 10 minutes to go here. Dewsbury lead 12-6. Are wet for a grandstand finish?
Try
A try on his debut for Joseph Burton, running in behind and touching down behind the sticks. Batley are back in the game.
12-4
Try Dewsbury 12-4 Batley (Joseph Burton)
Batley try to respond immediately but Morton can't keep hold of the ball metres from the line.
12-0