Boothroyd Family Afternoon: Smiles and laughter as families enjoy free event

The event, organised by the school’s Community Champion, Mandi Reeve, was held at the academy, in Dewsbury, earlier this week.

The afternoon was opened by the Mayor of Kirklees Coun Masood Ahmed and involved free activities such as face painting, henna, a magic show, bouncy castle, go-karts, ice cream and a visit from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The theme of the event was to bring families together for a fun afternoon while also raising money for the school’s defibrillator appeal, which was £400 off the target of £1,999.

Mandi said: “We have been trying to get a defibrillator on site for the past year.

“The idea was to put some collection buckets out, with everything being free, to see if parents could contribute a little bit.”

Since the event took place Mandi has revealed that the target has been hit.

This means a defibrillator will now be fitted on-site - protecting the lives of more than 800 school children.

Mandi added: “Thank you so much, at the end of the day this will benefit not only our school but the school community.”

Take a look at a selection of pictures taken at the event.

