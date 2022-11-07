The funding has come from Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme, which will run over three years from 2023 to 2026.

North Kirklees services set to benefit from the investment of the NPO programme include Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall, and Bagshaw Museum in Batley.

This funding will support the team in focusing on increasing the range and scope of the service’s core activity and enable them to serve and work with more audiences across Kirklees by increasing the inclusivity and relevance of all its programmes.

Oakwell Hall Country Park on Nova Lane, Birstal is set to benifit from the investment.

Examples will include providing training opportunities for young people, the creation of community steering groups and an expanded schools learning programme.

Batley councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded National Portfolio Organisation investment into Kirklees Museums and Galleries.

“This is the first time we have received this funding and we are excited to work in partnership with Arts Council England to deliver their 'Let’s Create' strategy, to ensure that the communities of Kirklees have access to inspiring cultural and heritage activity.

“This significant investment will target our core museum and gallery priorities of increasing learning offers to schools and adults, more opportunities for community participation in our activities, expanded digital activity and greater access to collections.”

The Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley will be supported by the funding.

Kirklees has been designated an Arts Council Priority Place 2021 until 2024, one of 54 places across England where cultural investment and engagement has been low.

This investment strengthens the long-term resilience of Kirklees Museums and Galleries’ sites and collections and comes at an exciting time for culture in Kirklees.

Arts Council England chief executive, Darren Henley, said: “Together, each of the 990 organisations that have been offered funding today (November 4) will contribute to a portfolio that is rich, varied and truly national.

“This is our widest ever spread of investment across the country, ensuring that many more people will have access to a wider choice of exceptional art, culture and creative opportunities on their doorsteps.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor.