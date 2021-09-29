Bookings boom at travel agents as new holiday rules come into effect

Katie Butler, of Total Travel, Heckmondwike

From 4am on Monday, October 4, the rules for international travel to England will change from the current red, amber, green traffic light system to a single red list of countries and simplified travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will no longer have to take a PCR or lateral flow test before they set off for the UK.

And from November, fully vaccinated UK passengers can travel to the USA.

Helen North, of High Ridings Travel, Birstall

Katie Butler, of Total Travel in Heckmondwike, said: “Now we can go on holiday, people are really excited and business is booming.

“People are just fed up and ready to go back on their holidays now. Once people got their heads around the testing etc, in a nutshell it’s easier.

“Winter sun in the Canaries is really busy.

“Enquiries for America are coming through but not the bookings because until we get the final details people are holding off to wait and see.

“Long haul is still suffering. Europe is easier to go to at the minute.

“We were down at least 80 per cent but since the announcement setting out the changes, more people have started to venture overseas.

“We got more from the last announcement than I thought we would, so I’m really happy with that.

“If it stays as it is now until the end of the year, I would be over the moon.

"We have got to work with the pandemic and be cautious. Public health is the priority.

"We are back in line with Europe now, which is great.

“The footfall when we opened back up in April was really quiet. But the footfall now is getting there.

“We are really busy in the shop and it’s come in time for the furloughed staff coming back next month.”

Helen North, at High Ridings Travel in Birstall, said a lot of the world remains off-limits for UK passengers, meaning the travel industry still faces a challenging time.

“We are world-wide specialists but we are not getting our around the world trips or South American tours. We are missing out on so much still,” she said.

“We specialise in Australia, New Zealand, the Far East. There’s still such a large part of the world you can’t go to.

“It’s still a very difficult time for the travel industry.

“The new rules are slightly more straightforward, but still complicated.

“The testing to come back into the UK is putting people off.