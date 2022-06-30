'Book your jabs' plea to Kirklees residents as Covid rates continue to rise

As infection rates and hospitalisations increase in Kirklees and across the country, Rachel Spencer-Henshall is urging people to come forward for their vaccinations.

She said: “The most important things we can do to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid and other infections is to keep up to date with all our vaccinations, wash our hands regularly, and not mix with other people when we are unwell.

"Catching any infection may not be serious for you, but it may be extremely serious for someone more vulnerable, so let’s do what we can to play our part in keeping our communities healthy.

The Spring booster jab is still available to anyone over 75 or residents who have a condition that might affect their immune system

"If you’ve been invited for your Spring booster but haven’t taken up the offer yet, please do as soon as possible as this is your best chance to prevent serious illness.

“For everyone else, it’s never too late to get your first, second or booster dose of the Covid vaccination.

"These remain available to all who are eligible, and you will be welcomed with open arms and without judgement.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council's director of public health

“Being up to date with your jabs is the best way to protect yourself but there are some other simple steps we can all take to keep ourselves, and each other, safe.

"If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as Covid, and you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, you are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people where possible.”

You can book a Spring booster appointment on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/book-covid-booster or by phoning 119 free of charge (translators are available on request).