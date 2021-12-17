'Book your booster before Christmas' plea as Omicron variant spreads

Anyone aged 18 or over who had their second dose at least two months ago can now book in for their booster jab

With a difficult few weeks ahead, the borough’s public health lead is urging adults in the borough not to leave booking their booster until the new year and to get protected as soon as they can.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “If you’re over 18 and it’s been two months or more since your second dose, I’m asking you to book your booster today.

“Around 150,000 Kirklees residents have already had their third dose of the vaccine and I want to thank NHS colleagues and all the other staff and volunteers who are delivering this remarkable programme.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council's director of public health

“Local people are coming forward for their jab every day and that’s really positive but there is an urgency to our situation as we expect the new variant to spread quickly over the next few days and weeks.

"That’s why I’m asking everyone in Kirklees to make sure they’ve done everything they can to get protected.

“The NHS website will let you make an appointment through the national online booking system or find a walk-in centre where you don’t need an appointment. Or you can call 119 to get the advice you need.

"And keep an eye on the council’s social media for information about pop-up vaccination clinics over the next few days and weeks.

"There is high demand for vaccinations at the moment, but please don’t give up or put off booking yours.

“If you haven’t had any jabs yet, it’s definitely not too late. The same booking system and walk-in centres will give you the protection you need.

“Getting the booster is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and the NHS this Christmas.

"But there are plenty of other things we can all do to enjoy Christmas and winter safely too.

"Taking regular tests at home, especially if you’re planning to mix with people or visit vulnerable friends or relatives.