West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says thousands of hours a year are wasted on calls about small bonfires in gardens, building sites and farmland – and they want to prevent that this November 5.

Area Manager Scott Donegan says if people call them to inform them a fire is being lit, it will stop firefighters attending false alarms where they are not needed.

“This is one of the busiest times of the year for us and there are a few things people can do to ensure we aren’t called out unnecessarily,” he said.

West Yorkshire residents are being urged to contact the fire service to avoid false alarms this Bonfire Night

“Anyone that is thinking of having a bonfire, or is doing controlled burning on farmland or building sites, should get in touch with us.

"This means if we receive a 999 call reporting a fire in that area we know we won’t have to respond.

"If everyone did this, it would save us thousands of hours every year meaning we are available to react quickly to serious incidents where someone’s life could be in danger and undertake more risk reduction work.”

You can let the fire service know you are having a bonfire by calling on 01274 682311.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Scott Donegan

Firefighters have also issued advice for having a safe bonfire.

They say if you must have a bonfire, use a metal incinerator to contain it and locate it well away from anything flammable. Also make sure it is not underneath any electricity cables.

Follow their advice on what you should not burn – fuel; household rubbish, especially plastics; aerosol cans; lighter fluid; tyres; fireworks; gas canisters; foam; paint; anything wet.

Stay with your bonfire at all times. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby and have a way of calling for help in case of emergencies, such as your mobile phone.

Keep pets and children at a safe distance away from the bonfire and never leave them alone with a burning fire.