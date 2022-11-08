News you can trust since 1858
Bonfire Night 2022: Here are 16 pictures from Birstall's Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display

A sparkling bonfire night fundraiser organised by Birstall people Paula Dyson and Rachel Stead, landlady of The Old Wine and Spirit Vaults, has given a £500 boost for The Kirkwood Hospice.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

The all-day charity event, which took place at the Huddersfield Road pub, included a pool tournament, disco, karaoke, games, face-painting and crafts, all before the firework display.

A sponsored silence was then held to remember those loved and lost.

Organisers described it as an “amazing day”.

Here are 16 pictures from the event. Do you recognise anyone?

1. 16 pictures from Birstalls Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display

The event included facepainting, which was enjoyed by the youngsters.

Photo: SUB

2. 16 pictures from Birstalls Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display

Birstall local's enjoying the day-long event at the pub.

Photo: Darren Shipman

3. 16 pictures from Birstalls Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display

The event included a spectacular fireworks display.

Photo: SUB

4. 16 pictures from Birstalls Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display

There were plenty of activities for children to enjoy, including a disco and karaoke.

Photo: SUB

Organisers
