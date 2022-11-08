Bonfire Night 2022: Here are 16 pictures from Birstall's Old Wine and Spirit Vaults charity fireworks display
A sparkling bonfire night fundraiser organised by Birstall people Paula Dyson and Rachel Stead, landlady of The Old Wine and Spirit Vaults, has given a £500 boost for The Kirkwood Hospice.
The all-day charity event, which took place at the Huddersfield Road pub, included a pool tournament, disco, karaoke, games, face-painting and crafts, all before the firework display.
A sponsored silence was then held to remember those loved and lost.
Organisers described it as an “amazing day”.
Here are 16 pictures from the event. Do you recognise anyone?
