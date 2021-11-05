Bonfire Night: 18 photos of fireworks fun in Mirfield over the years

Mirfield and District Round Table will host the town’s Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Mirfield Showground on Saturday, November 6 - and the community is invited to come together to help raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.
Gates open to the public at 5pm, with the bonfire set alight at 6.30pm, followed shortly afterwards by the fireworks display.
Tickets for the event can be bought online from https://bit.ly/MirfieldBonfire. Or people can pay cash on the night (£4 per adult, and £1 for under 12s).
To mark the return of Bonfire Night, here we look back at photos from our archive of events in Mirfield in previous years.