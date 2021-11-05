Bonfire Night: 18 photos of fireworks fun in Mirfield over the years

Mirfield and District Round Table will host the town’s Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Mirfield Showground on Saturday, November 6 - and the community is invited to come together to help raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Gates open to the public at 5pm, with the bonfire set alight at 6.30pm, followed shortly afterwards by the fireworks display.

Tickets for the event can be bought online from https://bit.ly/MirfieldBonfire. Or people can pay cash on the night (£4 per adult, and £1 for under 12s).

To mark the return of Bonfire Night, here we look back at photos from our archive of events in Mirfield in previous years.

1. Glow Crowds at the Mirfield bonfire and fireworks display in 2012

2. Sparkler Eight-year-old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018

3. Looking on Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004

4. Friends Reece Gilderdale, Liam Gilderdale, Daniel Whitehead and Cameron Whitehead enjoying Bonfire Night in 2004