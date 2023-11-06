News you can trust since 1858
Bonfire Night: 11 brilliant photos from Mirfield and District Round Table’s Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

Firework fans braved the Great British weather on Saturday evening for Mirfield and District Round Table’s bonfire extravaganza - raising ‘thousands’ for local charities in the process.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT

Despite the wind and rain, the people of Mirfield gathered at the town’s Showground, on Huddersfield Road, to enjoy a feast of fun, rides, food, drinks and fireworks.

A spokesperson for Mirfield and District Round Table said on the group’s Facebook page:

“Thank you to everyone that braved the weather and continued a long British tradition, whilst also helping raise thousands for charity. We genuinely appreciate it.

“It’s taken four months of organising from a group of volunteers who do this alongside their full time jobs, purely for the community and charity, and whilst we aren’t expert event organisers, we will always welcome your feedback, good or bad, to ensure we can continue to improve the event.”

Here are 11 photos from Mirfield’s bonfire and fireworks extravaganza.

Despite the rain, the people of Mirfield gathered at the Showground, on Huddersfield Road, to enjoy a feast of fun, rides, food, drinks and fireworks.

1. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

Despite the rain, the people of Mirfield gathered at the Showground, on Huddersfield Road, to enjoy a feast of fun, rides, food, drinks and fireworks. Photo: Jim Fitton

A silhouette selfie in front of the fire

2. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

A silhouette selfie in front of the fire Photo: Jim Fitton

Claire and Nick Hodges warm up by the fire.

3. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

Claire and Nick Hodges warm up by the fire. Photo: Jim Fitton

Robbie Kay and Gail Hunter at the Mirfield and District Round Table's Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Mirfield Showground.

4. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza

Robbie Kay and Gail Hunter at the Mirfield and District Round Table's Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Mirfield Showground. Photo: Jim Fitton

