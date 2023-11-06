Bonfire Night: 11 brilliant photos from Mirfield and District Round Table’s Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza
Despite the wind and rain, the people of Mirfield gathered at the town’s Showground, on Huddersfield Road, to enjoy a feast of fun, rides, food, drinks and fireworks.
A spokesperson for Mirfield and District Round Table said on the group’s Facebook page:
“Thank you to everyone that braved the weather and continued a long British tradition, whilst also helping raise thousands for charity. We genuinely appreciate it.
“It’s taken four months of organising from a group of volunteers who do this alongside their full time jobs, purely for the community and charity, and whilst we aren’t expert event organisers, we will always welcome your feedback, good or bad, to ensure we can continue to improve the event.”
Here are 11 photos from Mirfield’s bonfire and fireworks extravaganza.