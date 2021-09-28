Bond is back! Screening times for No Time To Die at Showcase in Birstall

Daniel Craig is reportedly making his final appearance as 007. Photo: Getty Images

Having left active service, James Bond (Craig) spends his retirement feeling the weight of separation from Madeleine (Léa Seydoux). His solitude is fleeting, though, when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, shows up unexpectedly.

Agreeing to help Felix, Bond is thrust back into action. Reunited with M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Bond is also introduced to a new Double-O (Lashana Lynch) at MI6.

Joined by Paloma (Ana de Armas), Bond is led onto the trail of a mysterious, masked villain armed with dangerous technology and known only as Safin (Rami Malek). Life back in the field also forces him to confront an old foe (Christoph Waltz) who threatens to reveal a sinister secret about the buried past of Madeleine.

No Time To Die comes to Showcase Cinema in Birstall from Thursday, September 30

In his reportedly final outing as the debonair secret agent, Craig stars in the 25th instalment of the action-packed Bond series, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge among the writers.

