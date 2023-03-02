Body found by underwater search teams looking for missing Dewsbury dad Ibrar Hussain
Police have confirmed they have found the body of a man during a search of the Calder and Hebble Navigation today.
A police spokesman said that officers searching for missing Ibrar Hussain, 47, from Dewsbury have found the body of an adult male during searches of the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Lock Street in Dewsbury.
Mr Hussain was last in contact with his family by phone on February 19 and CCTV enquiries established he was in the Lock Street area from just after 4pm until just after 7pm.
He said: “Mr Hussain’s family have been made aware of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers.”