Simon Walker with Yungblud. The Dewsbury musician will be performing at Bludfest this coming Saturday.

A Dewsbury musician is set for the biggest gig of his career this weekend when he takes to the stage at Bludfest.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major festival, launched by Doncaster rocker Yungblud in 2024, takes place this Saturday, June 21, at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, and will see Dewsbury-based singer-songwriter Simon Walker headline the Camden Station Stage.

Simon, who signed a record deal with Nobody Culture Ent earlier this year, says the pair met in Wetherby on New Year’s Eve at a gig he was performing at before Yungblud invited him to just the second ever staging of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained to the Reporter Series: “I got told Yungblud was here so I introduced myself and he complimented me on my playing. I did my next set and went back over and spoke with him and his crew for a couple of hours.

Simon Walker, a Dewsbury musician, is set for the biggest gig of his career this weekend when he takes to the stage at Bludfest. (Photo provided by Simon Walker).

“I asked if he was doing his festival this year and that I might bring my daughter as she is a big fan. He said let’s ring her, so we called my daughter at midnight to wish her a happy new year and he asked her if she would like to come to Bludfest, and that he’ll get us on the guest list.

“He then told her, ‘make sure you bring your dad’s merch because I’m going to ask him to play it.’ I said, ‘don’t say it if you don’t mean it!”

“I didn’t let them leave without getting his manager’s email! It went from that and everything has fallen into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to be absolutely massive. This will be the biggest thing of my career.”

Simon, who has already had an eventful 2025 with gigs in Poland and Australia, whilst he has also written music with The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Kyle Falconer, lead vocalist of The View, is headlining the Camden Station Stage, at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday, June 21.

The festival is expected to attract around 40,000 music fans with Yungblud himself headlining the main stage to round off the one-day event.