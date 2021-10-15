Black Bull in Birstall named Cider Pub of the Year by CAMRA branch
The Black Bull in Birstall has been praised for its range of options at the bar after being named Cider Pub of the Year 2020 by the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA.
Branch chairman Mike Roebuck congratulated the landlord, Scott Kingsley, for the work he had done since taking over the premises five years ago, and his commitment to offering his customers a good range of ciders.
A branch spokesman said: "For those of our readers who like a pint of traditional cider, it can be difficult to find a pub with at least one product available.
"What a pleasure it is then to visit the Black Bull at Birstall and find no less than three different ciders on the bar.
"This was one of the reasons that the pub won the award for Cider Pub of the Year 2020."
Scott acknowledged the support he had received from his regulars and his staff, including his mum, Debbie Kingsley, on duty behind the bar that evening.
The choice of ciders at the time of the presentation was Thatchers – Stan’s Big Apple and two from Westons – Rosie’s Pig and Old Rosie.
The premises have been well-known for many years. Parts of the building date back to the 17th century, and the upstairs panelled courtroom saw its last trial in 1839.
Voting for the 2020 award was delayed due to the pandemic.