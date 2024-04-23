Birthday celebrations for Jean as she turns 100 with party and letter from the King and Queen
Joan was born April 19, 1924, and celebrated her 100th birthday last Friday with a party at her Birstall care home.
Joan attended Healey Junior School in Batley until she was 14 and had wanted to become a hairdresser.
However with the onset of the Second World War, her work took her to work as a ‘clippie’ on the buses around the district.
Daughter, Lesley Harrison, said: “She's been an exceptional mum, and she doesn't look a day over 75. She's wonderful.”
Joan was also delighted to receive a letter, signed by King Charles and Queen Camilla, which read: “We are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday on 19 April, 2024.
"This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”
Growing up, Lesley recalled her mum enjoying sewing and knitting when she had spare time.
As well as having two children, Joan is a grandmother to five, and a great-grandmother to eight.