Birstall Woodturning Club started in 1997, in Birstall, but is now based at Holmebank Mills on Satation Road in Mirfield.

It is a community facility for those who wish to pursue a hobby in woodturning, with members ranging from juniors to students and adults of all ages.

The club is holding an open day on Saturday, December 3, from 10am until 3pm, where members of the public are welcome to come and see their extensive workshop with turners demonstrating the art of woodturning.

There will also be a raffle with lots of prizes and a range of stalls including a tombola, lucky dip, face painting, guess the weight of a cake and much more.

It is a family fun day where all are welcome and refreshments will be available too.

The club will also be making a donation to local charity, Safe Anchor Trust, from the proceeds from the day.

