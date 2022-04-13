Birstall Slimming World’s Spring Fair raises £475 for Cancer Research UK

Kim Leadbeater MP visited the spring fair in support of the fundraiser.

The fundraising event was held at Birstall Community Centre on Saturday, April 9, and among the guests was Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Yvonne Carter has been running the Slimming World groups at Birstall Community Centre since July 1998 and was the organiser of the fair.

She said: "It was great to see everyone and a massive thank you to the centre who let me use the venue for free."

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne added: "I invited Kim along to support us and was delighted she came.

“Kim took time to chat to stall holders and even said hello to my mum, who was celebrating her 83rd birthday.

“My mum is the reason why I raise funds for Cancer Research UK, because she has survived kidney cancer and had one kidney removed."

Yvonne's groups are held every Wednesday at 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm at Birstall Community Centre, Market Street, WF17 9EN.