A singer from Birstall is through to the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent after wowing judges with a powerful performance of Snow Patrol’s 2003 hit Run.

Speaking to the judging panel - which also includes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - before her spectacular, spine-tingling act, Stacey confirmed her only previous experience of performing in front of a crowd was “just in a pub.”

She received a standing ovation from the audience, with Simon saying, “Wow.”

Amanda said: “I felt absolutely every single word of that. You’re just amazing.”

As the crowd encouraged the judges to “press the buzzer,” KSI obliged to send Stacey straight through the semi-finals in May.

Joining her on stage for an embrace, KSI said: “What a voice, the pub are lucky to have you. Incredible.

“The voice that came out of your mouth, I was in awe. I had to press that golden buzzer. You absolutely smashed it Stacey.”

Simon added: “That’s a really difficult song to sing and you absolutely nailed it.

“The audience just fell in love with you and they did that because you’re really good.”

Asked how she felt immediately after coming off the stage by the show’s presenters Ant and Dec, Stacey replied: “Amazing.”

Stacey’s golden buzzer performance came in the third of eight audition episodes which are being broadcast on a weekly basis before the five semi-finals and then the grand finale.

The overall winner receives a cash prize of £250,000, as well as the chance to perform in front of the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance.