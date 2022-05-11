Birstall school marks first anniversary of its 'Mama Unleashed' keep fit class

Joined by a mixture of parents, babies and year four pupils, Ms Leadbeater got stuck in and joined the session which is specifically designed to promote both physical and mental health and well-being.

The weekly classes have been hosted by the Birstall-based co-location centre since April last year, as part of the community's ongoing commitment to promoting the health and well-being of pupils and families alike.

The sessions are hosted by Mama Unleashed founder Rachel Olsen-Saaler, who is a certified personal trainer, fitness instructor, pre/post natal exercise specialist and sport and exercise scientist.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was great to join staff, parents and pupils at Fieldhead Primary Academy for their anniversary community exercise session. I'm not sure who loved it more - me or the kids!

“Physical exercise and well-being have been my passion since long before I became an MP and this is just the kind of initiative we need to see more of all around the country.”

Donna Popek, principal at Fieldhead Primary Academy, said: “The Mama Unleashed classes have become an important part of our community engagement activities.

“At Fieldhead we put a lot of importance on the physical and mental health and well-being of our children, and their families, and we know that exercise is a really fundamental part of that.

“By hosting these classes at our community location centre, we hope to provide a safe space where people from across our local community as a whole can get together, have a good workout, and help to empower each other to be the best that they can be.

“The work that Rachel is doing is amazing and I hope that the class stays within the community for the foreseeable future.”

Rachel said: “It has been great to see and feel the support from the community here in Birstall. This is only just the beginning for Mama Unleashed.