The Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites and members of the Upper Batley High School Interact Club carried out a nine-hour collection on Saturday, March 4, at Tesco Extra on Bradford Road.

The collection was organised in support of the victims of last month’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria, and has helped raise over £600.

Jeremy Parkinson, public relations officer at the Birstall Rotary Club, said: “Our members were at the store from 9am to 6pm as part of Rotary International's response to the earthquake disaster affecting both Turkey and Syria.

“Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland are giving immediate support through our partner charities Shelterbox, who provide temporary tents and warm winter clothing and Aquabox who supply filters which turn contaminated water into clean drinking water.

“In addition, our Disaster Recovery Trust provides funds for long-term sustainable projects helping affected communities to recover.

“Thanks to the generosity of the people who visited the store that day we collected over £600 - a fantastic result!”

The Rotary Club is an international organisation which was founded in 1905 in America - There are now thousands of clubs across the world.

Members of the Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites and members of the Upper Batley High School Interact Club collecting on Saturday (March 4).

The club is a meeting of like-minded people who work together to help the community and promote goodwill and peace.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Birstall Luddites, visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1657